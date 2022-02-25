$35,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2013 RAM 1500
Sport 4WD 5.7L LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI CAMERA AIR-SUS
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
$35,888
- Listing ID: 8418327
- Stock #: 14331
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT0DS503295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14331
- Mileage 138,911 KM
Vehicle Description
Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2013 Ram 1500! A durable pickup truck seating as many as 5 occupants with ease! All of the following features are included: 1-touch window functionality, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, and more. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
