2013 RAM 1500

138,911 KM

Details Description

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

Sport 4WD 5.7L LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI CAMERA AIR-SUS

2013 RAM 1500

Sport 4WD 5.7L LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI CAMERA AIR-SUS

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

138,911KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8418327
  Stock #: 14331
  VIN: 1C6RR7MT0DS503295

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 14331
  Mileage 138,911 KM

Vehicle Description

Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2013 Ram 1500! A durable pickup truck seating as many as 5 occupants with ease! All of the following features are included: 1-touch window functionality, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, and more. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

