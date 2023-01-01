$24,966+ tax & licensing
$24,966
+ taxes & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881
2013 RAM 1500
Ram
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
148,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9616768
- Stock #: P214690
- VIN: 1C6RR7KT4DS712798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 148,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Cruise Control
Bluetooth
6 PASSENGER
A/C
Tow/haul
2013 RAM 1500 LIFTED WITH TOYO TIRES AND FUEL WHEELS HEMI 4X4 CREW CABLIFTED TRUCK WITH 35 TIRES ON 20 RIMSPOWER OPTIONS
CREW CABCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P214690PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subje...
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4