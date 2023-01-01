Menu
2013 RAM 1500

148,300 KM

Details Description Features

$24,966

+ tax & licensing
$24,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

Ram

2013 RAM 1500

Ram

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$24,966

+ taxes & licensing

148,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9616768
  • Stock #: P214690
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT4DS712798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P214690
  • Mileage 148,300 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/used/RAM-1500-2013-id9371116.html

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Cruise Control
Bluetooth
6 PASSENGER
A/C
Tow/haul
2013 RAM 1500 LIFTED WITH TOYO TIRES AND FUEL WHEELS HEMI 4X4 CREW CABLIFTED TRUCK WITH 35 TIRES ON 20 RIMSPOWER OPTIONS
CREW CABCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P214690PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subje...

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

