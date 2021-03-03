2013 RAM 2500

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Active Handling Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Traction Control System Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Rear Air & Heat Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Tow Package Map Lights remote start Intermittent Wipers Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Heated Outside Mirrors Tow Hitch Receiver Door Map Pockets Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Bench Seating Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Running Boards tinted windows Box liner Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio Powertrain All Wheel Drive Security Anti-Theft Windows Rear Sliding Window rear window defogger Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass

Additional Features Hubcaps Crew Cab Premium Audio All Equipped Backup Sensor Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors Auto Dimming Mirrors Anti-Starter Curb Side Mirrors Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Bed Liner Flare Side Rear View Camera Flood lights Cloth Interior Leatherette Interior Adjustable Pedals Bed Rails Captains Chairs Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.