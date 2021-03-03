Menu
2013 RAM 2500

199,821 KM

Details Description Features

$41,888

+ tax & licensing
Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

SLT MEGA-CAB 4WD DIESEL PWR SEAT REAR CAMERA

Location

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

199,821KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6627365
  • Stock #: 13623
  • VIN: 3C6UR5ML8DG598792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13623
  • Mileage 199,821 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Treat yourself to a test drive in the 2013 Ram 2500! A great truck at a great price! Top features include power windows, delay-off headlights, power door mirrors, and remote keyless entry. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
Rear Sliding Window
rear window defogger
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Hubcaps
Crew Cab
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Adjustable Pedals
Bed Rails
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

