2013 RAM 3500

133,078 KM

Details Description Features

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2013 RAM 3500

2013 RAM 3500

Longhorn Crew 4x4, Diesel, AISIN, DPF/EGR Delete

2013 RAM 3500

Longhorn Crew 4x4, Diesel, AISIN, DPF/EGR Delete

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

133,078KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6374195
  • Stock #: B3503(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3C63R3FL1DG564920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,078 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..  

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..   

 

Upgraded AISIN Transmission!! Extra Clean, Very Well Looked After and Maintained..

Extras Include DPF and EGR Delete with the Auto Agent EZ Lynk Programmer..

New Front and Rear Brake Pads and Rotors and New All Terrain Tires Just Installed on 2020 Ram Wheels..

 

2013 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4x4, Crew Cab 6.4 Ft. Box, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Upgraded AISIN Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Push Button Start with Keyless Enter and Go, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Reverse Camera, Rear Sensors, Alpine Premium Sound with Sub, Memory Seat, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Pedals, Diesel Exhaust Brake, Tow Package with Slide Out Tow Mirrors and Built in Brake Controller, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Remote Start, CD Stereo, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Auto High Beam Headlamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Spray In Box Liner, Fog Lights, 20 inch Wheels with New Tires and So Much More..

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Warranty Available.. Only 133,078 Kms..

 

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $49,900.00..  (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients  New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3505..  

Dealer# 31138..

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

