2013 RAM 3500

123,575 KM

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Laramie 4x4 Diesel, AISIN, One Owner, Low Kms

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

123,575KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9547801
  • Stock #: B3869(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3C63R3ELXDG539144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Available Soon!! 

Excellent Condition Inside and Out!! One Owner, Local BC Truck with NO Accident Claims and Only 123,575 Kms! Very Well Looked After..

 

Upgraded AISIN Transmission!! ($5,500.00 Option)..

 

2013 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie 4x4, Crew Cab 6.4 Ft. Box, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Upgraded AISIN Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Push Button Start with Keyless Enter and Go, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Reverse Camera, Rear Sensors, Alpine Premium Sound with Sub, Memory Seat, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Pedals, Diesel Exhaust Brake, Tow Package with Fold Out Tow Mirrors and Built in Brake Controller, CD Stereo, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Remote Start, CD Stereo, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Auto High Beam Headlamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Spray In Box Liner, Tonneau Cover, Fog Lights, Upgraded 20 inch Wheels and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 123,575 Kms..

 

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $49,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Financing Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..  

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269.. 

 Text:

 604.802.7113..  

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3869.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

