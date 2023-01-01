$49,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
2013 RAM 3500
Laramie 4x4 Diesel, AISIN, One Owner, Low Kms
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9547801
- Stock #: B3869(DL#31138)
- VIN: 3C63R3ELXDG539144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Available Soon!!
Excellent Condition Inside and Out!! One Owner, Local BC Truck with NO Accident Claims and Only 123,575 Kms! Very Well Looked After..
Upgraded AISIN Transmission!! ($5,500.00 Option)..
2013 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie 4x4, Crew Cab 6.4 Ft. Box, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Upgraded AISIN Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Push Button Start with Keyless Enter and Go, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Reverse Camera, Rear Sensors, Alpine Premium Sound with Sub, Memory Seat, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Pedals, Diesel Exhaust Brake, Tow Package with Fold Out Tow Mirrors and Built in Brake Controller, CD Stereo, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Remote Start, CD Stereo, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Auto High Beam Headlamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Spray In Box Liner, Tonneau Cover, Fog Lights, Upgraded 20 inch Wheels and So Much More..
Warranty Available.. Only 123,575 Kms..
!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $49,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Financing Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3869..
Dealer# 31138..
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.