2013 Subaru Impreza

118,000 KM

$12,850

+ tax & licensing
$12,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

Location

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,850

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7843272
  • VIN: JF1GPAC66D2889807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Cargo shade
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

