$13,850
+ taxes & licensing
Fraser Auto Sales
1-778-385-0572
2013 Subaru Impreza
2.0i w/Touring Pkg
Location
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
118,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8563616
- Stock #: R9807
- VIN: JF1GPAC66D2889807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
