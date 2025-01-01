Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Toyota Corolla

179,682 KM

Details Features

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Toyota Corolla

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
12926864

2013 Toyota Corolla

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

  1. 1756838745
  2. 1756838744
  3. 1756838745
  4. 1756838745
  5. 1756838744
  6. 1756838744
  7. 1756838745
  8. 1756838744
  9. 1756838745
  10. 1756838745
  11. 1756838745
  12. 1756838744
  13. 1756838744
  14. 1756838744
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,682KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE4DC074574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,682 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Highline FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Highline FINANCING AVAILABLE 172,899 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Honda Accord SE FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2006 Honda Accord SE FINANCING AVAILABLE 216,502 KM $6,998 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Mazda MAZDA5 GT FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Langley, BC
2007 Mazda MAZDA5 GT FINANCING AVAILABLE 146,616 KM $7,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2013 Toyota Corolla