2013 Toyota Tundra

130,454 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

2013 Toyota Tundra

2013 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Crewmax, Badlands Edition

2013 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Crewmax, Badlands Edition

Location

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

130,454KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7648429
  Stock #: VR21045A

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour FU20
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 130,454 KM

Vehicle Description

JD Power Dependability Study. This Toyota Tundra delivers a Gas V8 5.7L/346 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure monitoring system, transmission oil temp, Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable-intermittent wipers w/wiper de-icer. This Toyota Tundra Features the Following Options: Trip Computer, Stainless steel exhaust system, SR5 grade cloth seating surfaces, Retained accessory pwr, Removable locking easy lower/lift tailgate -inc: black tailgate handle, Rear seat heater ducts, Rear privacy glass, Rear door child safety locks, Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-down, Pwr vertical sliding rear window.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Four Wheel Drive
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

