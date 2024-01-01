Menu
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2014 Acura RDX

134,427 KM

Details Description

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg 3.5L AWD PWR HEATED LEATHER NAVI SUNROOF

2014 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg 3.5L AWD PWR HEATED LEATHER NAVI SUNROOF

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,427KM
VIN 5J8TB4H55EL804123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15325-17
  • Mileage 134,427 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-XXXX

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2014 Acura RDX