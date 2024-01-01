$19,888+ tax & licensing
2014 Acura RDX
Tech Pkg 3.5L AWD PWR HEATED LEATHER NAVI SUNROOF
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$19,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,427KM
VIN 5J8TB4H55EL804123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15325-17
- Mileage 134,427 KM
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
