This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2014 Audi R8
87,000 Kms
Panther Black Crystal
4.2L V8
Stock#0223
This Audi R8 V8 comes to us from its third owner in Panther Black Crystal with a Black alcantera trimmed interior. The exterior is fitted with the carbon-fibre blade and the carbon trim continues to the inside. This sleek performance car sports the 4.2L V8 producing 430HP and 316LB-FT mated to an automated sequential dual-clutch AWD system. That combination launches this vehicle to 60 MPH in just 4 seconds. The low-profile design of the car means you get a truly inspiring drive when desired but is also tame enough for daily driving.
The Audi R8 with its supercar appearance is sure to turn heads anywhere it goes all while maintaining a level of reliability not found in other vehicles in this segment.
The car has just recently had its service consisting of an Oil change, inspection, brake fluid change and new spark plugs. This car needs nothing and is ready for its new owner!
This is a local B.C car which has had two accidents in its history. Due to the nature of the materials used to repair these types of vehicles, the claims for a minor incident do exponentially get higher. The repair on this vehicle has been documented and if you would like more information on it please contact us.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
Warranty, Financing and Leasing available.
Trades are always welcome.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
