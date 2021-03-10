Menu
2014 Audi R8

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$81,800

+ tax & licensing
$81,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
V8

V8

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$81,800

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6735569
  • Stock #: 0223
  • VIN: WUAFUAFGXEN000223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Audi R8 4.2L V8 Quattro
Panther Black Crystal
87,000 Kilometers
Stk#0223

This Audi R8 V8 comes to us from its third owner in Panther Black Crystal with a Black alcantera trimmed interior. The exterior is fitted with the carbon-fibre blade and the carbon trim continues to the inside. This sleek performance car sports the 4.2L V8 producing 430HP and 316LB-FT mated to an ‎automated sequential dual-clutch AWD system. That combination launches this vehicle to 60 MPH in just 4 seconds. The low-profile design of the car means you get a truly inspiring drive when desired but is also tame enough for daily driving.

The Audi R8 with its supercar appearance is sure to turn heads anywhere it goes all while maintaining a level of reliability not found in other vehicles in this segment.

The car has just recently had its service consisting of an Oil change, inspection, brake fluid change and new spark plugs. This car needs nothing and is ready for its new owner! This is a local B.C car and ready to be enjoyed for the upcoming driving season.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection

