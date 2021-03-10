+ taxes & licensing
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2014 Audi R8 4.2L V8 Quattro
Panther Black Crystal
87,000 Kilometers
Stk#0223
This Audi R8 V8 comes to us from its third owner in Panther Black Crystal with a Black alcantera trimmed interior. The exterior is fitted with the carbon-fibre blade and the carbon trim continues to the inside. This sleek performance car sports the 4.2L V8 producing 430HP and 316LB-FT mated to an automated sequential dual-clutch AWD system. That combination launches this vehicle to 60 MPH in just 4 seconds. The low-profile design of the car means you get a truly inspiring drive when desired but is also tame enough for daily driving.
The Audi R8 with its supercar appearance is sure to turn heads anywhere it goes all while maintaining a level of reliability not found in other vehicles in this segment.
The car has just recently had its service consisting of an Oil change, inspection, brake fluid change and new spark plugs. This car needs nothing and is ready for its new owner! This is a local B.C car and ready to be enjoyed for the upcoming driving season.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
