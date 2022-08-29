$33,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Audi S4
3.0 Technik QUATTRO SUPER CHARGED NAVI SUNROOF CAM
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
$33,888
- Listing ID: 9135646
- Stock #: 14530
- VIN: WAUFGCFL9EA136179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,121 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2014 Audi S4! A sensational four door destined to dominate on the racetrack and impress on the expressway! Audi prioritized handling and performance with features such as: a headlight cleaning system, rain sensing wipers, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
