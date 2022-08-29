Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 335i

163,000 KM

Details Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 335i

2014 BMW 335i

xDrive Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 335i

xDrive Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

Contact Seller

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9235414
  • Stock #: 13UTNA59190
  • VIN: WBA3B9C52EP459190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black Dakota Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 13UTNA59190
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Harman Kardon Sound System
Park Assistant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

2020 Porsche Macan S
 57,210 KM
$69,900 + tax & lic
2015 Audi S3 2.0T Te...
 93,858 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i
 29,820 KM
$46,900 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory