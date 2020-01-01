Menu
2014 BMW X5

92,410 KM

Details

$31,888

+ tax & licensing
Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

35d AWD DIESEL SUNROOF NAVI CAMERA 7-PASS 92KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

92,410KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6213912
  • Stock #: 13495
  • VIN: 5UXKS4C58E0J95305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13495
  • Mileage 92,410 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is the opportunity you've been waiting for! Treat yourself to a test drive in the 2014 BMW X5 with only 92,000km! Injecting the driving experience with world class power, precision and modern style! Top features include rain sensing wipers, adjustable headrests in all seating positions, Premium Seating, Driver Assistance Package, Running Boards, Harmon Kardon Sound System, Premium Package, 3rd Row seating. It features all-wheel drive versatility, an automatic transmission, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Flare Side
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Adjustable Pedals
Hill Ascent Control
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

