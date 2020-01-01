+ taxes & licensing
1-855-979-4888
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
+ taxes & licensing
Here is the opportunity you've been waiting for! Treat yourself to a test drive in the 2014 BMW X5 with only 92,000km! Injecting the driving experience with world class power, precision and modern style! Top features include rain sensing wipers, adjustable headrests in all seating positions, Premium Seating, Driver Assistance Package, Running Boards, Harmon Kardon Sound System, Premium Package, 3rd Row seating. It features all-wheel drive versatility, an automatic transmission, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4