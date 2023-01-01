Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

115,872 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

LT *TECHNOLOGY PKG, CONNECTIVITY PKG, BACK CAM*

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

LT *TECHNOLOGY PKG, CONNECTIVITY PKG, BACK CAM*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,872KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10465524
  • Stock #: RT1353B
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB9E7309801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,872 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT is loading with great options.

GM Options List : 

PCR - TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE * CHEVROLET MYLINK(TM)- AM/FM RADIO WITH CD/MP3 PLAYBACK, 7" COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN WITH BLUETOOTH(R) AUDIO STREAMING * REAR VISION CAMERA

PDN - CONNECTIVITY PACKAGE * BLUETOOTH(R) FOR PHONE * USB PORT * STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS * LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL AND SHIFTER KNOB

UFU - CHEVROLET MYLINK(TM)- AM/FM RADIO WITH CD/MP3 PLAYBACK, 7" COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN WITH BLUETOOTH(R) AUDIO STREAMING

USR - USB PORT

A51 - FRONT BUCKET SEATS WITH CLOTH TRIM

AU3 - POWER DOOR LOCKS

BTV - REMOTE VEHICLE START

C67 - CLIMATE CONTROL

DWE - POWER, HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS

K34 - CRUISE CONTROL

UVC - REAR VISION CAMERA

Power Windows and Much Much more...

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

 

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

