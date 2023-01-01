$12,995+ tax & licensing
604-510-7227
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
LT *TECHNOLOGY PKG, CONNECTIVITY PKG, BACK CAM*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10465524
- Stock #: RT1353B
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB9E7309801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,872 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT is loading with great options.
GM Options List :
PCR - TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE * CHEVROLET MYLINK(TM)- AM/FM RADIO WITH CD/MP3 PLAYBACK, 7" COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN WITH BLUETOOTH(R) AUDIO STREAMING * REAR VISION CAMERA
PDN - CONNECTIVITY PACKAGE * BLUETOOTH(R) FOR PHONE * USB PORT * STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS * LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL AND SHIFTER KNOB
UFU - CHEVROLET MYLINK(TM)- AM/FM RADIO WITH CD/MP3 PLAYBACK, 7" COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN WITH BLUETOOTH(R) AUDIO STREAMING
USR - USB PORT
A51 - FRONT BUCKET SEATS WITH CLOTH TRIM
AU3 - POWER DOOR LOCKS
BTV - REMOTE VEHICLE START
C67 - CLIMATE CONTROL
DWE - POWER, HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS
K34 - CRUISE CONTROL
UVC - REAR VISION CAMERA
Power Windows and Much Much more...
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
