This Chevrolet Equinox delivers a Gas 4-Cyl 2.4L/145 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD), Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper, Wheels, 17" x 7" painted aluminum.* This Chevrolet Equinox Features the Following Options *USB port in centre console -inc: iPod display in text, Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg, Traction control, Tires, P225/65R-17 all season blackwall, Tire pressure monitor *Excludes compact spare tire*, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation, Suspension system, soft ride suspension, Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror, Steering, electric variable assist power, rack and pinion.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The 2014 Equinox is Chevrolet's torchbearer in the sizzling compact crossover segment. The Equinox stretches the boundaries of the term compact as it is noticeably larger than its rivals. That size difference affords more room for passengers in the second row seat and a larger presence on the road. The 2014 Chevy Equinox has a comfortable and quiet ride and drives like a more expensive car. It has an edge in passenger comfort, especially in the rear, where the bench seat can move several inches fore and aft to create more legroom. Up front, driver and passenger benefit from generous-sized seats. The 2014 Equinox has a good blend of soft curves at its edges to balance the vehicle's rectangular shape. A long hood further helps even out the Chevy's proportions. It all works to give the Equinox an athletic appearance. Other standout aesthetics include the signature 2-bar grille, floating fog light bezels and creased fender flares. The 2014 Chevrolet Equinox comes standard with a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine that makes an adequate 182 horsepower. You may also choose the impressive V6 that puts out 301 horsepower. Both engines are connected to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive (FWD) is standard with all-wheel-drive as an option for both engines. The 4-cylinder model can tow a maximum of 1,500 pounds while the V6 can pull 3,500 pounds. If you want a small-but-not-too-small SUV with plenty of passenger space, a comfortable ride and good fuel economy, consider the 2014 Chevy Equinox.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Langley Toyota located at 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 can get you a dependable Equinox today!
