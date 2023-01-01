$12,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
LS - Aluminum Wheels - Bluetooth
Location
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
213,410KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9833006
- Stock #: L3326
- VIN: 2GNFLEEK7E6193326
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 213,410 KM
Vehicle Description
At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.
Compare at $13250 - Pioneer value price is just $12990!
This 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Langley.
The 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 213,410 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
