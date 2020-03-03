19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
Check out this 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT Hatchback! This little grocery getter gets an amazing 5.1-8.3L/100km combined fuel economy. With only 90,000km this vehicle is the perfect first vehicle for a new driver, or someone who just needs something to get from A-B.
This 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT includes security system, chrome strip on door handles, power heated mirrors, 15-inch aluminum wheels (5-door), air conditioning, cruise control, front and rear floor mats, power windows, heated front seats, premium cloth seating, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA audio, Bluetooth audio streaming, satellite radio, USB port with additional auxiliary input jack, 5-speed manual transmission with Hill Start Assist, airbags (front, front seat, side curtain), power locks, OnStar, LATCH, front disc/rear drum brakes, body colour door handles, automatic headlights, liftgate mounted spoiler (5-door), 15-inch steel wheels, front floor mats, driver information centre, front map lights, remote keyless entry, tilt/telescopic steering, steering wheel with Bluetooth and audio controls, sunvisors with vanity mirrors, 4-way driver/2-way passenger manually adjustable seats, cloth seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, 4-speaker AM/FM audio with auxiliary input, Bluetooth phone connectivity, and much more!
Check out this 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus with ULTRA LOW kilometers at 9900km! This 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus includes the rear DVD package and the Customer Preferred Package 29P (a $8700 option) which includes a plethora of accessories that improve the look of your Dodge Grand Caravan!
This 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan includes Autodimming rearview mirror with display, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Advanced multistage front air bags, Supplemental sidecurtain air bags, Supplemental front seat side air bags, Supplemental driver's knee blocker air bag, Electronic Stability Control, Trailer Sway Control, Tire pressure monitoring warning lamp, Cruise control,Tilt/telescoping steering column, Keyless entry with antitheft engine immobilizer, Fuel optimizer calibration, Power rack and pinion steering, Touring suspension, 12volt auxiliary power, outlets front and rear, 12volt auxiliary power outlet, Rear window defroster, Tire inflator kit, Billet Metallic, Customer Preferred Package 29P $8,695, Premium seats with suede inserts, Premium interior accents, Bright side roof rails, Front fog lamps, Super console, 17x6.5inch Tech Silver aluminum wheels, Thirdrow Stow 'n Go with tailgate seats, Secondrow Stow 'n Go bucket seats, Secondrow power windows, A/C with trizone manual temperature control, Easyclean floor mats, Integrated roof rail crossbars, Leatherwrapped shift knob, Leatherwrapped steering wheel, Power 2way driver lumbar adjust, Power 8way adjustable driver seat, Thirdrow power quartervented windows, Power windows with front onetouch down, Rear air conditioning with heater, Sunscreen glass, Black finish instrument panel bezel, Highline door trim panel, Bodycolour exterior mirrors, Bright belt mouldings, Bodycolour door handles, Uconnect HandsFree Group $850, Bluetooth streaming audio, Remote USB port, Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming, Remote start system, Security alarm, Left power sliding door, Power liftgate, Right power sliding door, Autodimming rearview mirror, Secondrow overhead 9inch VGA video screen, High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input, 115volt auxiliary power outlet, Secondrow overhead DVD console, 6 speakers, Radio 430, Video remote control, Wireless headphones, Remote USB port charge only, 40GB hard drive with 28GB available, 6.5inch touchscreen, Radio 430 NAV $475, Garmin navigation system, 40GB hard drive with 28GB available, 6.5inch touchscreen, and much more!
