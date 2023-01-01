Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chrysler 200

111,240 KM

Details Features

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
2014 Chrysler 200

2014 Chrysler 200

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chrysler 200

LX

Location

H2H Auto Group

22867 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2T5

604-346-5151

  1. 1676166735
  2. 1676166735
  3. 1676166735
  4. 1676166735
  5. 1676166735
  6. 1676166735
  7. 1676166735
  8. 1676166735
  9. 1676166735
  10. 1676166735
  11. 1676166735
  12. 1676166735
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
111,240KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9611065
  • Stock #: H7374
  • VIN: 1C3CCBAB9EN237374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,240 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

2014 Chrysler 200 LX
 111,240 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic EX
 101,731 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda CX-9 AWD ...
 126,269 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

22867 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2T5

Call Dealer

604-346-XXXX

(click to show)

604-346-5151

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory