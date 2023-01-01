2014 Coachmen Apex Ultra Lite

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9981908

9981908 Stock #: B3922(DL#31138)

B3922(DL#31138) VIN: 5ZT2CXLB1EA004581

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Travel Trailer

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.