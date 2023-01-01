$25,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
2014 Coachmen Apex Ultra Lite
215RBK Slide Out, Immaculate!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9981908
- Stock #: B3922(DL#31138)
- VIN: 5ZT2CXLB1EA004581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!
Must See!! This Ultra-Lite Travel Trailer is in Excellent Condition Inside and Out, Very Well Taken Care of and was Stored Under a Roof when it wasn't Being Used..
2014 Coachmen Apex 215RBK Ultra-Lite with Slide-Out and Outdoor Kitchen..
Total Length: 25.33 Ft..
Width: 7.5 Ft..
Height: 10.17 Ft..
Dry Weight: 4,325 Lbs..
Payload Capacity: 2,175 Lbs..
Sleeps 4..
Outdoor Kitchen with Fridge, Sink and BBQ..
Power Slideout..
Power Awning..
Private Walk Around Queen Bedroom..
U-shaped Dinette that Folds Down into a Bed..
T.V., Stereo, Power Inverter..
Electric / Propane Refrigerator inside Kitchen.. Electric in the Outdoor Kitchen..
Propane Gas Stove/Oven/Barbeque..
Microwave..
Bathroom with Toilet, Shower, Sink, Cabinets..
Roof Top A/C, Propane Heat..
Extended Warranty Available..
!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $25,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3922..
Dealer# 31138..
Vehicle Features
Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.