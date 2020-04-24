Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

Location

Rubles Cars

8861 201 St, Langley, BC V2Y 0C8

778-319-4723

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,439KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4898103
  • Stock #: UV558517
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6ER178555
Exterior Colour
Silver
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT
For detailed vehicle history or to schedule a viewing CALL, TEXT or EMAIL 24/7 KONSTANTIN @ 778.319.4723
+++ Stress-free buying experience
+++ Lease buyout
+++ Easy bank financing with low rates
+++ Good credit, bad credit, no credit
+++ 99% approval rate
+++ All trade-ins accepted
+++ ICBC car insurance on site
+++ Full professional detail
+++ Free carproof report
+++ 153 point inspection
+++ 400+ vehicles in stock to choose from
+++ WE DELIVER TO YOUR DOORSTEPS

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Hubcaps
  • Cloth Interior
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • antitheft
  • ChildSafety Locks

Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

8861 201 St, Langley, BC V2Y 0C8

