2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

117,000 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

SE

Location

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

117,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7675966
  • Stock #: VA21048A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E Canada VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE.*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Trailer Sway Control, Touring suspension.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Whether it is taking the family across town, moving furniture, camping out, or even just tackling errands, the 2014 Grand Caravan can help make it happen. It features the Dodge signature crosshair grille, confident body sculpting, and ends with gorgeous ring-shaped LED taillamps. It has seating for up to seven or lots of cargo space - your choice. Dodge Grand Caravan offers a total of 81 different seating and cargo configurations, made easy by seats that simply stow in the floor without having to be removed. The base level American Value Package gives you a generous helping of standard features. Some of the items included are 2-zone manual air conditioning, steering wheel audio controls, in-floor storage bins in the second row, and comfortable cloth seats. SXT ad R/T trims give you great convenience features like dual power sliding doors and a power liftgate, so you can get your precious cargo in and out with ease. Also, with the SXT and R/T models, you can get the available Dual DVD / Blu-Ray Entertainment. Great for long trips, it gives you a Blu-Ray / DVD player and the second and third rows each get their own 9-inch video screen overhead. With a 283 HP, 3.6L Pentastar V6 under the hood, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, you'll get a generous EPA Estimated 25 MPG Highway. When properly equipped, all Caravan trims can tow up to 3,600 lbs., and Trailer Sway Damping helps keep what you are towing safe and secure on the road. It possesses a steel safety cage, seven airbags, including front multistage airbags, and front and rear crumple zones to help redirect impact away energy from passengers. For 2014, the big news is that you can buy the optional 30th Anniversary model, which includes numerous convenience, luxury, and trim features that would otherwise be stand alone options or parts of other packages. Drive the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan Today.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Stop By Today *A short visit to Langley Toyota located at 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 can get you a reliable Grand Caravan today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E CANADA VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD)
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-XXXX

604-530-3156

