Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford F-150

XLT XTR 4x4, Crew, Bluetooth, Tow Pkg, One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

XLT XTR 4x4, Crew, Bluetooth, Tow Pkg, One Owner

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,227KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4459014
  • Stock #: B3294(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET7EKF84233
Exterior Colour
Dark Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

Extra Clean!! One Owner, Local B.C. Truck with NO Accident Claims.. Only 99,227 Kms.. Very Well Taken Care of..
2014 Ford F150 XLT with the XTR Package, SuperCrew, 4x4, 3.5L Eco-Boost, Select Shift Automatic Transmission, Options Include Sync Voice Activated System, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, MP3/CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, New Tires and More..

Warranty Available.. Only 99,227 Kms..

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $23,900.00..
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 All our Vehicles Come With a:
 Carproof/ICBC Report..
 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
 Full Detail..

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 Call:
 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
 Text:
 604.802.7113..

Website:
www.CARBOYZ.CA

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

Stock# B3294..
Dealer# 31138..

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2019 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 36,855 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Focus SE 4...
 133,554 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2012 Buick Enclave C...
 115,538 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269

Send A Message