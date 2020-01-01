2014 Ford F-150

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

RARE 8 Foot Long Box F150!! Super Clean, One Owner Truck with Only 100,212 Kms..

Come with Max Trailer Tow Package, 3.73 Ratio Limited Slip Axle, 8200# GVWR Package and Heavy Duty Payload Package..

Tows Up To 11,100 LBS..

2014 Ford F150 XLT, SuperCab, 4x4, 3.5L Eco-Boost, Select Shift Automatic Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Power Seat, Power Pedals, Rear View Camera, Sync Voice Activated System, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, MP3/CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Max Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Fog Lights,17 Inch 7 Lug Aluminum Wheels, Raider Color Matched Canopy, Bed Mat and More..

Can Be Purchased without Canopy if Not Needed..

Warranty Available.. Only 100,212 Kms..

Priced at Only $22,900.00..

