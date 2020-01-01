Menu
2014 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4, Rare 8 Ft Long Box, Max Tow, One Owner!!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,212KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4499604
  • Stock #: B3295(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1FTVX1ET6EKE67266
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

RARE 8 Foot Long Box F150!! Super Clean, One Owner Truck with Only 100,212 Kms..

Come with Max Trailer Tow Package, 3.73 Ratio Limited Slip Axle, 8200# GVWR Package and Heavy Duty Payload Package..
Tows Up To 11,100 LBS..

2014 Ford F150 XLT, SuperCab, 4x4, 3.5L Eco-Boost, Select Shift Automatic Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Power Seat, Power Pedals, Rear View Camera, Sync Voice Activated System, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, MP3/CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry,  Max Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Fog Lights,17 Inch 7 Lug Aluminum Wheels, Raider Color Matched Canopy, Bed Mat and More..

Can Be Purchased without Canopy if Not Needed..

Warranty Available.. Only 100,212 Kms..

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $22,900.00..
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 All our Vehicles Come With a:
 CARFAX/ICBC Report..
 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
 Full Detail..

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 Call:
 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
 Text:
 604.802.7113..

Website:
www.CARBOYZ.CA

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

Stock# B3295..
Dealer# 31138..

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

