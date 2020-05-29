Menu
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT XTR 4WD ECOBOOST REAR CAMERA 20" ALLOYS

2014 Ford F-150

XLT XTR 4WD ECOBOOST REAR CAMERA 20" ALLOYS

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 175,870KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5080869
  • Stock #: 12975
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET7EFC78643
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Tow Package
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Seating
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Bench Seating
Additional Features
  • short box
  • Hubcaps
  • Tonneau Cover
  • Crew Cab
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Brush Guard
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Bed Liner
  • Flare Side
  • Flood lights
  • Cloth Interior
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Bed Rails
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

