Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2014 Ford F-350! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! Top features include a split folding rear seat, a rear step bumper, air conditioning, and more. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.