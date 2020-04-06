Menu
2014 Ford F-350

Platinum Lariat FX4 4WD DIESEL TUNED DELETED LIFTE

2014 Ford F-350

Platinum Lariat FX4 4WD DIESEL TUNED DELETED LIFTE

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$42,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,220KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4849866
  • Stock #: 12840
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT3EEB31363
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

In a class by itself! Introducing the 2014 Ford F-350! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Ford prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: an outside temperature display, a trailer hitch, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sunroof
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Rear Air & Heat
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Tow Package
  • Map Lights
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Heated Outside Mirrors
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Running Boards
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
  • Off-Road Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Sliding Window
  • rear window defogger
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • short box
  • Crew Cab
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Brush Guard
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Flare Side
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Roll Bar
  • Flood lights
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Step Bumper
  • Bed Rails
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Hydraulic lift
  • Captains Chairs
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Custom Conversion
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

