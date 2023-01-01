Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-350

238,860 KM

Details

$52,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,488

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-350

2014 Ford F-350

Platinum DRW LB 4WD DIESEL NAVI CAMERA SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-350

Platinum DRW LB 4WD DIESEL NAVI CAMERA SUNROOF

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 9788830
  2. 9788830
  3. 9788830
  4. 9788830
  5. 9788830
  6. 9788830
  7. 9788830
  8. 9788830
  9. 9788830
  10. 9788830
  11. 9788830
  12. 9788830
  13. 9788830
  14. 9788830
  15. 9788830
  16. 9788830
  17. 9788830
  18. 9788830
  19. 9788830
  20. 9788830
  21. 9788830
  22. 9788830
  23. 9788830
  24. 9788830
  25. 9788830
  26. 9788830
  27. 9788830
  28. 9788830
  29. 9788830
  30. 9788830
Contact Seller

$52,488

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
238,860KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9788830
  • Stock #: 14656-32
  • VIN: 1FT8W3DT0EEB04117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14656-32
  • Mileage 238,860 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

2019 Ford F-450 DRW ...
 187,921 KM
$74,888 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sportage LX...
 102,220 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 2500 Larami...
 174,122 KM
$64,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory