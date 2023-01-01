Menu
2014 Ford F-350

266,552 KM

Details

$36,288

+ tax & licensing
$36,288

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2014 Ford F-350

2014 Ford F-350

FX4 SB 4WD DIESEL PWR SEAT UPFITTERS

2014 Ford F-350

FX4 SB 4WD DIESEL PWR SEAT UPFITTERS

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$36,288

+ taxes & licensing

266,552KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9788839
  • Stock #: 14675-40
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT5EEB15231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14675-40
  • Mileage 266,552 KM

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

