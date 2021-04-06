+ taxes & licensing
1-855-979-4888
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
+ taxes & licensing
Want to stretch your purchasing power? Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2014 Ford Focus! Simply a great car! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 110,000 kilometers! Ford prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: heated seats, front dual-zone air conditioning, and remote keyless entry. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4