Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Focus

108,921 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

Titanium SUNROOF NAVI CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Focus

Titanium SUNROOF NAVI CAMERA

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 6963488
  2. 6963488
  3. 6963488
  4. 6963488
  5. 6963488
  6. 6963488
  7. 6963488
  8. 6963488
  9. 6963488
  10. 6963488
  11. 6963488
  12. 6963488
  13. 6963488
  14. 6963488
  15. 6963488
  16. 6963488
  17. 6963488
  18. 6963488
  19. 6963488
  20. 6963488
  21. 6963488
  22. 6963488
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,921KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6963488
  • Stock #: 220464
  • VIN: 1FADP3J28EL220464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220464
  • Mileage 108,921 KM

Vehicle Description

Want to stretch your purchasing power? Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2014 Ford Focus! Simply a great car! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 110,000 kilometers! Ford prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: heated seats, front dual-zone air conditioning, and remote keyless entry. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2013 Ford F-350 Lari...
 179,821 KM
$51,888 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota FJ Cruis...
 378,150 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 5500 Chassi...
 224,131 KM
$63,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory