2014 Ford Fusion

90,891 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

SE ECO-BOOST LEATHER SUNROOF ONLY 90KM

Location

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

  • Listing ID: 5338937
  • Stock #: 341844
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HD9ER341844

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,891KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 341844
  • Mileage 90,891 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an amazing value? Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2014 Ford Fusion! Simply a great car! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has not yet reached the hundred thousand kilometer mark! Top features include front bucket seats, front and rear reading lights, 1-touch window functionality, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Flare Side
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

