2014 Ford Mustang

77,007 KM

Details Description Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2014 Ford Mustang

2014 Ford Mustang

GT Coupe, 420HP 5.0L V8, 6Speed Manual, BC Vehicle

2014 Ford Mustang

GT Coupe, 420HP 5.0L V8, 6Speed Manual, BC Vehicle

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

77,007KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8940520
  • Stock #: B3798(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8CFXE5234480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 77,007 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean!! Local BC Mustang.. Only 77,007 Kms.. Extra's Include a Hurst Shifter, Koni Shocks/Struts and K/N Filter.. 

Just Inspected by Brown Bros Ford.. Report on Hand..

 

2014 Ford Mustang GT Coupe, 420 HP 5.0L V8 Motor with a 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Shaker Stereo, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Painted Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights and More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 77,007 Kms.. 

 

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $28,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269.. 

 Text:

 604.802.7113.. 

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3798.. 

Dealer# 31138.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

