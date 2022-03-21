2014 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,900 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 0 0 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8940520

8940520 Stock #: B3798(DL#31138)

B3798(DL#31138) VIN: 1ZVBP8CFXE5234480

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 77,007 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.