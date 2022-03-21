$28,900+ tax & licensing
604-533-3400
2014 Ford Mustang
GT Coupe, 420HP 5.0L V8, 6Speed Manual, BC Vehicle
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,900
- Listing ID: 8940520
- Stock #: B3798(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1ZVBP8CFXE5234480
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 77,007 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra Clean!! Local BC Mustang.. Only 77,007 Kms.. Extra's Include a Hurst Shifter, Koni Shocks/Struts and K/N Filter..
Just Inspected by Brown Bros Ford.. Report on Hand..
2014 Ford Mustang GT Coupe, 420 HP 5.0L V8 Motor with a 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Shaker Stereo, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Painted Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 77,007 Kms..
!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $28,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
Text:
Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA
Address:
Vehicle Features
