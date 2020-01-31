Menu
2014 GMC Savana 3500

*15 Passenger, V8, Clean Vehicle, 155"*

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,267KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4658568
  • Stock #: RT
  • VIN: 1GJZ71FA4E1129751
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
15

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Come check out this 2014 GMC Savana with 82,000kms! This extended passenger van can carry 15 passengers with ease thanks to the 4.8L Vortec V8 engine!This 2014 GMC Savana includes Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI, 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive, 145 Amp Alternator, 8-Point Digital Compass, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Grille, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Deluxe Console, Driver & Front Passenger Padded Visors, Dual Composite Halogen Headlamps, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers w/Step-Pad, Full-Floor Color-Keyed Carpeting, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rear Air, Rear Auxiliary Heater, Reclining Front Bucket Seats w/Inboard Armrests, Remote Keyless Entry, Smoker's Package, Tilt Steering Wheel, Wheel Trim w/Chrome Center Caps, and much more!

3 months Sirius XM Satellite Radio Included!


For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact Rob@Autoworld 604-510-7227


19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2


Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!


D31259

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

