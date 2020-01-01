Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

197,885 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE All Terrain 4x4, Heated Seats, Rev Cam/Sensors

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE All Terrain 4x4, Heated Seats, Rev Cam/Sensors

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

197,885KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6282789
  • Stock #: B3491(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GTV2UEC1EZ264356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,885 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..  

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..    

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

One Owner, B.C. Truck..

2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Premium with the All Terrain Package, 4x4, Double Cab 6.5 Box, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Options Include Heated Seats, Power Seats, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors,  Power Pedals, Remote Start, Tow Package with Brake Controller, Dual Zone Climate Control, 8 Inch Touchscreen, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, 20 Inch Wheels with BFG LT All Terrain Tires with Snow Flake, Fog Lights and More..

 

Warranty Available.. 197,885 Kms..

 

!!! CHRISTMAS SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $24,900.00..  (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients  New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3491..  

Dealer# 31138.. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

