This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Extra Clean!! Local B.C. Truck with NO Accident Claims!! Only 118,667 Kms.. Extra's Include a 2-3 Inch Lift, Painted to Match Pocket Style Fender Flares, Eagle Alloy Rims with All Terrain Tires..
Over $2,000 Just Spent on Maintenance Including New Front and Rear Brakes and Ball Joints..
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Z71 4x4, Crew Cab, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Power Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Reverse Camera, Factory Remote Start, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Pedals, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Spray In Box Liner, 18 Inch Wheels and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 118,667 Kms..
Priced at Only $37,900.00.. Must See.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
