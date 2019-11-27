Menu
2014 Honda Accord

Sport 2.4L Automatic Rear Camera Only 104KM

2014 Honda Accord

Sport 2.4L Automatic Rear Camera Only 104KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 104,910KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4395756
  • Stock #: 12660
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F53EA808833
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Introducing the 2014 Honda Accord! This car successfully merges safety, style and sophistication into an economical package certain to challenge the competition! It includes heated seats, an outside temperature display, front bucket seats, and cruise control. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Flare Side
  • Rear View Camera
  • Flood lights
  • Cloth Interior
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

