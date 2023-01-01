$22,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V
AWD EX *Sunroof, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9481773
- VIN: 2HKRM4H50EH125335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,786 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
1998 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
Vehicle Features
