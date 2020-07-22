Menu
2014 Honda Odyssey

117,436 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Touring Nav, DVD, Leather, Sunroof, Tech,One Owner

2014 Honda Odyssey

Touring Nav, DVD, Leather, Sunroof, Tech,One Owner

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

117,436KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5650239
  • Stock #: B3443(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H92EB506467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 117,436 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon.. Call for More info.. More Pics Coming Soon As Well..

One Owner, Local Fraser Valley Top Model Odyssey with NO Accident Declarations.. Full Service Records on File From Maple Ridge Honda!! Very Well Maintained.. Timing Belt Has Been Replaced.. New Michelin Tires and Recent New Brakes as Well..

 

2014 Honda Odyssey Touring, 3.5L V6 Automatic, Fully Loaded with All the Options Including Navigation, Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Rear Entertainment System/DVD, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Sensors, Blind Spot, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Push Button Start with Proximity Keyless Entry, Power Sliding Doors, Power Rear Hatch, HondaLink, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Built In Vacuum, 12 Speakers with Sub and Surround Sound, 8 Passenger with Adjustable Seating, 3 Zone Climate Controls, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Winnows, Power Locks, Tow Package, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels with New Michelin tires and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 117,436 Kms..

 

!!! END OF SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $23,900.00.. 

(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available.. 

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..) 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text: 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3443..

Dealer# 31138

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

