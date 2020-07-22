+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
One Owner, Local Fraser Valley Top Model Odyssey with NO Accident Declarations.. Full Service Records on File From Maple Ridge Honda!! Very Well Maintained.. Timing Belt Has Been Replaced.. New Michelin Tires and Recent New Brakes as Well..
2014 Honda Odyssey Touring, 3.5L V6 Automatic, Fully Loaded with All the Options Including Navigation, Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Rear Entertainment System/DVD, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Sensors, Blind Spot, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Push Button Start with Proximity Keyless Entry, Power Sliding Doors, Power Rear Hatch, HondaLink, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Built In Vacuum, 12 Speakers with Sub and Surround Sound, 8 Passenger with Adjustable Seating, 3 Zone Climate Controls, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Winnows, Power Locks, Tow Package, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels with New Michelin tires and So Much More..
Warranty Available.. Only 117,436 Kms..
Priced at Only $23,900.00..
