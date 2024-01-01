Menu
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572. Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. Doc fee: $695. Dealer # 31214

2014 Hyundai Veloster

166,000 KM

Details

$9,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cpe Auto w/Tech

2014 Hyundai Veloster

2014 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cpe Auto w/Tech

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHTC6AD7EU195079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # R5079
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

2014 Hyundai Veloster