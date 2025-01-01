Menu
<p>For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214</p><p>Looking for a stylish and affordable used car? Look no further than this 2014 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Cpe Auto w/Tech at Fraser Auto Sales! This sporty coupe is sure to turn heads with its sleek white exterior and black interior. Under the hood, youll find a reliable 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission for smooth and efficient driving. With only 166,000km on the odometer, this Veloster has plenty of life left in it.</p><p> </p><p>This Hyundai Veloster is packed with features that make driving enjoyable and comfortable. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, power locks, and heated mirrors. Stay warm in the winter with a heated steering wheel and enjoy the premium sound system while cruising. The Veloster also boasts safety features like anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control, giving you peace of mind on the road.</p><p> </p><p>Come down to Fraser Auto Sales today to take this Hyundai Veloster for a test drive and see for yourself why its the perfect choice for your next vehicle.</p>

2014 Hyundai Veloster

166,000 KM

$8,850

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cpe Auto w/Tech

12103615

2014 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cpe Auto w/Tech

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHTC6AD7EU195079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # R5079
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-XXXX

1-778-385-0572

$8,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2014 Hyundai Veloster