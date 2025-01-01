$8,850+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Veloster
3dr Cpe Auto w/Tech
Location
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
1-778-385-0572
Certified
$8,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # R5079
- Mileage 166,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Looking for a stylish and affordable used car? Look no further than this 2014 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Cpe Auto w/Tech at Fraser Auto Sales! This sporty coupe is sure to turn heads with its sleek white exterior and black interior. Under the hood, you'll find a reliable 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission for smooth and efficient driving. With only 166,000km on the odometer, this Veloster has plenty of life left in it.
This Hyundai Veloster is packed with features that make driving enjoyable and comfortable. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, power locks, and heated mirrors. Stay warm in the winter with a heated steering wheel and enjoy the premium sound system while cruising. The Veloster also boasts safety features like anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control, giving you peace of mind on the road.
Come down to Fraser Auto Sales today to take this Hyundai Veloster for a test drive and see for yourself why it's the perfect choice for your next vehicle.
