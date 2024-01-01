$13,850+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4Dr Limited
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4Dr Limited
Location
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
1-778-385-0572
Certified
$13,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R1657
- Mileage 208,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Looking for a spacious and capable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4dr Limited, now available at Fraser Auto Sales. This sleek and stylish SUV boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, a smooth automatic transmission, and a 4-wheel drive system that ensures confident handling on any terrain. With a comfortable black leather interior, you'll enjoy every journey in style and comfort. At 208,000km, this Jeep is ready for many more adventures.
This Grand Cherokee Limited is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power everything, and heated seats and steering wheel for those chilly mornings. The heated mirrors will ensure clear visibility even in the harshest winter weather. And with its comprehensive safety features including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, traction control, and a security system, you can have peace of mind on every drive.
For an SUV that combines rugged capability, luxurious comfort, and cutting-edge technology, visit Fraser Auto Sales today and experience the power and prestige of this 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited.
