Looking for a spacious and capable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4dr Limited, now available at Fraser Auto Sales. This sleek and stylish SUV boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, a smooth automatic transmission, and a 4-wheel drive system that ensures confident handling on any terrain. With a comfortable black leather interior, youll enjoy every journey in style and comfort. At 208,000km, this Jeep is ready for many more adventures.

This Grand Cherokee Limited is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power everything, and heated seats and steering wheel for those chilly mornings. The heated mirrors will ensure clear visibility even in the harshest winter weather. And with its comprehensive safety features including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, traction control, and a security system, you can have peace of mind on every drive.

For an SUV that combines rugged capability, luxurious comfort, and cutting-edge technology, visit Fraser Auto Sales today and experience the power and prestige of this 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited.

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

208,000 KM

$13,850

+ tax & licensing
Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

VIN 1C4RJFBG5EC131657

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R1657
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Looking for a spacious and capable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4dr Limited, now available at Fraser Auto Sales. This sleek and stylish SUV boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, a smooth automatic transmission, and a 4-wheel drive system that ensures confident handling on any terrain. With a comfortable black leather interior, you'll enjoy every journey in style and comfort. At 208,000km, this Jeep is ready for many more adventures.

This Grand Cherokee Limited is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power everything, and heated seats and steering wheel for those chilly mornings. The heated mirrors will ensure clear visibility even in the harshest winter weather. And with its comprehensive safety features including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, traction control, and a security system, you can have peace of mind on every drive.

For an SUV that combines rugged capability, luxurious comfort, and cutting-edge technology, visit Fraser Auto Sales today and experience the power and prestige of this 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

