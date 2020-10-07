Menu
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

123,681 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude 4x4 Black Out Edition, Nav, Leather, Roof

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude 4x4 Black Out Edition, Nav, Leather, Roof

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

123,681KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6049455
  • Stock #: B3478(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG8EC540074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,681 KM

Vehicle Description

Just In.. More Pics Coming Soon.. 

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..  

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..   

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..    

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Extra Clean, One Owner, Local Fraser Valley Jeep with No Accident Claims!!

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Altitude Black Out Edition 4WD, 3.6L VVT V6, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Power Sunroof, Black Leather/Suede Interior, Push Button Start with Keyless Enter and Go, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, UConnect Bluetooth, Remote Start, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Rear Hatch, Sirius Satellite Radio, 9 Amplified Speakers with Sub, CD Stereo with USB and Aux. Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Trailer Tow Package with Heavy Duty Engine Cooling and Rear Load Levelling Suspension, 20 Inch Wheels with Near New Goodyear Tires and So Much More...

 

Warranty Available.. Only 123,681 Kms..

 

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $23,900.00..  (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)..

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available.. 

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..) 

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report.. 

Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!! 

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text: 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3478..

Dealer# 31138..

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

