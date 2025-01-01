Menu
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2014 Jeep Wrangler

83,982 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12132655

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

Used
83,982KM
VIN 1C4BJWCG5EL309003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 83,982 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

Buy From Home Available

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
1-855-979-4888

