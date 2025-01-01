$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Rubicon 6SPD MANUAL LEATHER NAVI DIFF LOCKERS
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
Used
83,982KM
VIN 1C4BJWCG5EL309003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 83,982 KM
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
