2014 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Used
145,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG3EL212749
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Dakar edition with the 3.6L v6 pentastar engine, automatic, 4X4, leather interior, heating front seats, am/fm/bluetooth, aftermarket winch bumper, set of Goodyear Wrangler DurTrac LT315/70R17 and tons of other features!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Convertible Hardtop
Conventional Spare Tire
