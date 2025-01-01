Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Dakar edition with the 3.6L v6 pentastar engine, automatic, 4X4, leather interior, heating front seats, am/fm/bluetooth, aftermarket winch bumper, set of Goodyear Wrangler DurTrac LT315/70R17 and tons of other features!

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1C4BJWEG3EL212749

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,200 KM

2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Dakar edition with the 3.6L v6 pentastar engine, automatic, 4X4, leather interior, heating front seats, am/fm/bluetooth, aftermarket winch bumper, set of Goodyear Wrangler DurTrac LT315/70R17 and tons of other features!

 

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Convertible Hardtop
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

