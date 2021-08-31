2014 Jeep Wrangler

$29,990 + taxes & licensing 1 6 2 , 0 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7724581

7724581 Stock #: TU21029B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 162,059 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features BLACK Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474 ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD) 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Auto Dim Mirror w/Reading Lamp Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Power Heated Mirrors Security Alarm Power Locks Remote Keyless Entry BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows Delete Sunrider Soft Top CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Centre Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Tire Pressure Monitoring Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.