Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Wrangler

162,059 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Location

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

Contact Seller

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

162,059KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7724581
  • Stock #: TU21029B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,059 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start, Hill Descent Control, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service, For More Info, Call 888-539-7474, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580), Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob.*This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Comes Equipped with These Options *ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD), CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Centre, Remote USB Port, Hands-Free Communication, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, BLACK, CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS, BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, BLACK, AIR CONDITIONING, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Jeep Wrangler is an icon. The Wrangler's signature seven-slot grille and round headlamps are recognized all over the world. The original 4x4 freedom machine offers the ultimate in capability without compromise. Wrangler holds true to its rugged heritage but ramps up the comfort factor in ride and handling. For increased versatility, choose the Wrangler Unlimited with its four doors, room for five and all the cargo capacity you need for your next adventure. Premium soft-touch materials and thoughtfully designed ergonomics mean you'll be comfortable on- and off-road. A five-speed automatic transmission delivers refined shifting and improved performance. Comfort features include: available heated front seats, Automatic Temperature Control, steering wheel audio controls, leather-trimmed seats, and more. An Infinity Premium Sound System has seven speakers, including a subwoofer and a 368-watt amp that will make your favorite songs sound even better. Jeep 4x4's are tested on some of the toughest off-road areas in the world, including Moab and the famed Rubicon Trail. All Wrangler models come equipped with Trail Rated 4WD systems as standard equipment: choose from the tough-as-nails Command-Trac or the made-for-mountains Rock-Trac. Wrangler Rubicon offers standard 32-inch BFGoodrich off-road tires with biting edges for wicked weather or ragged rocks. The 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine delivers 285 HP and 260 pound-feet of torque with fuel efficiency up to 21 miles per gallon. The list of Jeep Wrangler Safety and Security features is as far-reaching as its capabilities. The sport bar uses high-strength steel and is integrated into the B-Pillar that runs into the floor, improving side-impact performance, vehicle stiffness, torsional rigidity and control. Four Wheeler magazine editors have named the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon the Best 4X4 Vehicles of the Decade.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Four Wheel Drive
Adjustable Steering Wheel
BLACK
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Auto Dim Mirror w/Reading Lamp Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Power Heated Mirrors Security Alarm Power Locks Remote Keyless Entry
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows Delete Sunrider Soft Top
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Centre Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Tire Pressure Monitoring Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Langley Toyota

2017 Ford Transit Wa...
 63,503 KM
$54,990 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma T...
 102,000 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 38,374 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory