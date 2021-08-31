2014 Jeep Wrangler

+ taxes & licensing
20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start, Hill Descent Control, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service, For More Info, Call 888-539-7474, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580), Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob.*This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Comes Equipped with These Options *ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD), CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Centre, Remote USB Port, Hands-Free Communication, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, BLACK, CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS, BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, BLACK, AIR CONDITIONING, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Jeep Wrangler is an icon. The Wrangler's signature seven-slot grille and round headlamps are recognized all over the world. The original 4x4 freedom machine offers the ultimate in capability without compromise. Wrangler holds true to its rugged heritage but ramps up the comfort factor in ride and handling. For increased versatility, choose the Wrangler Unlimited with its four doors, room for five and all the cargo capacity you need for your next adventure. Premium soft-touch materials and thoughtfully designed ergonomics mean you'll be comfortable on- and off-road. A five-speed automatic transmission delivers refined shifting and improved performance. Comfort features include: available heated front seats, Automatic Temperature Control, steering wheel audio controls, leather-trimmed seats, and more. An Infinity Premium Sound System has seven speakers, including a subwoofer and a 368-watt amp that will make your favorite songs sound even better. Jeep 4x4's are tested on some of the toughest off-road areas in the world, including Moab and the famed Rubicon Trail. All Wrangler models come equipped with Trail Rated 4WD systems as standard equipment: choose from the tough-as-nails Command-Trac or the made-for-mountains Rock-Trac. Wrangler Rubicon offers standard 32-inch BFGoodrich off-road tires with biting edges for wicked weather or ragged rocks. The 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine delivers 285 HP and 260 pound-feet of torque with fuel efficiency up to 21 miles per gallon. The list of Jeep Wrangler Safety and Security features is as far-reaching as its capabilities. The sport bar uses high-strength steel and is integrated into the B-Pillar that runs into the floor, improving side-impact performance, vehicle stiffness, torsional rigidity and control. Four Wheeler magazine editors have named the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon the Best 4X4 Vehicles of the Decade.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8.
