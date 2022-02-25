Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Wrangler

109,336 KM

Details Description Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara 4x4, Leather, Service Records, Low Kms!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara 4x4, Leather, Service Records, Low Kms!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

109,336KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8292447
  • Stock #: B3720(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG0EL141350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,336 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean, Local North Vancouver Jeep with Only 109,336 Kms!! Full Service Records On File!

 

2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4, 4 Door, 3 Piece Removable Hard Top, 3.6L VVT V6, 6 Speed Manual, Options Include Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Premium Alpine Sound System with All Weather Subwoofer, CD Stereo with USB Auxiliary Jacks, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Rear Hitch, 18" Polished Wheels and So Much More...

 

Warranty Available.. Only 109,336 Kms.. 

 

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $33,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3720.. 

Dealer# 31138.. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convertible Hardtop
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2014 Jeep Wrangler S...
 109,336 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Spo...
 66,012 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Expres...
 29,700 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory