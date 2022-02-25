$33,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara 4x4, Leather, Service Records, Low Kms!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8292447
- Stock #: B3720(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG0EL141350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,336 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra Clean, Local North Vancouver Jeep with Only 109,336 Kms!! Full Service Records On File!
2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4, 4 Door, 3 Piece Removable Hard Top, 3.6L VVT V6, 6 Speed Manual, Options Include Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Premium Alpine Sound System with All Weather Subwoofer, CD Stereo with USB Auxiliary Jacks, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Rear Hitch, 18" Polished Wheels and So Much More...
Warranty Available.. Only 109,336 Kms..
Priced at Only $33,900.00
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
Vehicle Features
