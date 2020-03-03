Menu
2014 Kia Sorento

*LX, AWD, V6, LOW KM!*

2014 Kia Sorento

*LX, AWD, V6, LOW KM!*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,024KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4801029
  • Stock #: RC923A
  • VIN: 5XYKTDA73EG501579
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Check out this 2014 Kia Sorento LX V6 AWD in Blue with only 59,000KM! This Kia Sorento LX V6 is one of the only SUVs of it's time to have V6 and AWD at it's price point. With 3 choices of driving modes, theres nothing that this Kia Sorento cannot handle!

 

This 2014 Kia Sorento LX V6 AWD includes 17-inch alloy wheels, All-wheel drive, automatic headlamps, fog lights, power heated exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals, variable intermittent wipers, heated wiper de-icer, intermittent rear wiper, solar glass, rear privacy glass, chrome door handles, black grille, roof rails, front and rear mud flaps, air conditioning, cabin air filter, six-speaker AM/FM/CD/MP3 player with satellite radio, AUX and USB ports, separate USB charging port, dual 12-volt power outlets, cruise control, steering wheel controls, power windows with drivers auto up/down, power door locks, tilt and telescoping steering column, sunglass holder, illuminated vanity mirrors, stain-resistant cloth upholstery, heated front seats, six-way manually adjustable front seats with two-way driver power lumbar, 60/40 split folding rear seat, reverse parking sensors, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear-shift knob, UVO display audio touchscreen system, reverse camera, proximity key with push-button start, 10-way power drivers seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass, acoustic windshield, auto up/down power windows, and trailer hitch pre-wiring.

 

3 Months Sirius XM Satellite Radio Included!

 

 

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

 

 

Contact Rob@Autoworld 604-510-7227

 

 

 

19987 Fraser Highway

 

 

 

Langley BC

 

 

 

V3A 4E2

 

 

 

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

 

 

 

D31259

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection

