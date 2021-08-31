+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Only 39,614 Kms.!! In Like New Condition!! Local BC, Luxury SUV with NO Accident Claims!!
2014 Lincoln Navigator L Extended 4x4, 8 Passenger, 5.4L V8, 6 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Front and Rear Sensors, Rear Camera, Trailer Tow Package, Power Folding Mirrors, Remote Start, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Power Folding Running Boards, Power Pedals, Power Rear Hatch, Power Folding Back Seats, Roof Rack, Rear Air and Heat, A/C, Cruise Control, Power Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, 20 Inch Wheels and So Much More..
Warranty Available! Only 39,614 Kms..
Priced at Only $44,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
