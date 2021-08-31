Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Lincoln Navigator

39,614 KM

Details Description Features

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2014 Lincoln Navigator

2014 Lincoln Navigator

L, Extended, 4WD, 8 Pass, Like New!! 39,614 Kms!!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Lincoln Navigator

L, Extended, 4WD, 8 Pass, Like New!! 39,614 Kms!!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

39,614KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7780221
  • Stock #: B3674(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 5LMJJ3J5XEEL00144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 39,614 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 39,614 Kms.!! In Like New Condition!! Local BC, Luxury SUV with NO Accident Claims!! 

 

2014 Lincoln Navigator L Extended 4x4, 8 Passenger, 5.4L V8, 6 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Front and Rear Sensors, Rear Camera, Trailer Tow Package, Power Folding Mirrors, Remote Start, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Power Folding Running Boards, Power Pedals, Power Rear Hatch, Power Folding Back Seats, Roof Rack, Rear Air and Heat, A/C, Cruise Control, Power Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, 20 Inch Wheels and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available! Only 39,614 Kms..

 

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $44,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3674.. 

Dealer# 31138.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2004 Chevrolet Color...
 240,840 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 227,992 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-350 XLT ...
 130,255 KM
$55,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory