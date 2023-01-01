$14,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GX-SKY
Location
H2H Auto Group
22867 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2T5
604-346-5151
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
113,161KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9895868
- Stock #: H6314
- VIN: 3MZBM1U74EM116314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,161 KM
Vehicle Description
Best Price Upfront, GUARANTEED!
-Vehicle has been detailed inside-out!
-All vehicles come with a CarFax report.
- Trade-ins Welcome.
-Need to Finance it? No problem, we offer financing options with $0 down with banks that you may qualify for!
-Shop with confidence, Dealer Certified.
-Multi-Point Safety Inspection.
-Dealer #41643
-Stock #H6314
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
